KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,505.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.11 million and $3,505.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00129116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00149030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,851.45 or 1.00045754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.33 or 0.00884056 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.56 or 0.06829117 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,299 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.