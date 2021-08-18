Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,395 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 535% compared to the typical daily volume of 849 put options.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,881. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,864,000 after purchasing an additional 175,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,524,000 after purchasing an additional 193,583 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MXIM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

