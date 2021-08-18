Traders Buy High Volume of AECOM Call Options (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 652 call options.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. 25,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

