Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nemaura Medical stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01. Nemaura Medical has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Nemaura Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nemaura Medical during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

