EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,793. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

