Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $57.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $57,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 360,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 63,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,429. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

