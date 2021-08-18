Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $59.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 243,337 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after purchasing an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

