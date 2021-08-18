Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $217.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,861. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61.

