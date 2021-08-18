Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Price Target at $24.00

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,930. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

