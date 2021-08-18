Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BIOVF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

BIOVF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.63. 10,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.73. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

