Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ITT (ITT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITT (NYSE: ITT) recently:

8/9/2021 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ITT’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and 7.3%, respectively. The company is set to benefit from its diversified business operations, operational execution and cost-saving actions in the quarters ahead. For 2021, it anticipates organic sales growth of 8-10% driven by strength across its business and the broader auto market recovery. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. Also, it hiked the quarterly dividend rate by 30% in February 2021. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. Higher raw material costs might adversely impact its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Failure to protect its intellectual property could hurt the company’s business.”

8/6/2021 – ITT had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ITT had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/6/2021 – ITT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.48. 7,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,029. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ITT by 108,373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

