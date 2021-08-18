Refinable Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00128925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00149216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.24 or 0.99975347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00886639 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.70 or 0.06827996 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

