GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Cap of $37.18 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoChain has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005643 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,143,840,908 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,965,909 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.