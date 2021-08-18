Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller Buys 4,500 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:UHT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
