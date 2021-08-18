Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller Buys 4,500 Shares

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:UHT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

