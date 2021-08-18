Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 102,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

