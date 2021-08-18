Peoples Bank OH Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,620 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 189,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 424,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

