D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.43. 61,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,507. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

