Solitude Financial Services Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 318.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,431 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,807,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,683,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after buying an additional 615,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after acquiring an additional 450,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 814,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 295,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $$21.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

