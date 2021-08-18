Solitude Financial Services Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. 218,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

