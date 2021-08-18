Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.47. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $189.38 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.