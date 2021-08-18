PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PetroTal stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 49,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
PetroTal Company Profile
