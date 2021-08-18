PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PetroTal stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 49,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. PetroTal has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

