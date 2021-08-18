Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Emclaire Financial by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emclaire Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 3,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

