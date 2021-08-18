Peoples Bank OH Has $381,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.74. 53,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.80. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

