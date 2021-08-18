Peoples Bank OH Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after acquiring an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $184.50. 124,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The firm has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.