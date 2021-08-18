Peoples Bank OH Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.87. The stock had a trading volume of 92,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,458. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,391,392 shares of company stock valued at $335,323,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.