FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

FMC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. FMC has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

