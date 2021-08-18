PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in July

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PHXHF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock remained flat at $$3.42 during trading on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

