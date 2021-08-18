Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

