Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,287. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.