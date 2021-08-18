Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 93163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.
About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.
