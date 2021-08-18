Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.64

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 93163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.44.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

