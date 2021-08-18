First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood bought 4,290 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FGBI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

