Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $282,354.39 and $88,681.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,030.21 or 0.06749436 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00140746 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

