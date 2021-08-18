Tranchess Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,829.24 or 0.99851994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00075182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

