Bridge Oracle (BRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $139,848.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00129005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00148730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.29 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.01 or 0.00886524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

