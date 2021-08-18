Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

MU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 794,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,514,096 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.