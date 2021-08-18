Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.35 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

MU stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 794,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,514,096 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

