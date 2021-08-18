Zacks: Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock worth $32,579,388. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.19. 57,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

