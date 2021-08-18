Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of DGII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98. Digi International has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $691.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter worth $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
