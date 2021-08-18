Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SLP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.23 million, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.