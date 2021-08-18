RE Advisers Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $113,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.27. The company had a trading volume of 84,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,154. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

