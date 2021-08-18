BTR Capital Management Inc. Invests $20.49 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 247,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

