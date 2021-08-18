ReapChain (REAP) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $314,845.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00057244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.22 or 0.00844661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00104505 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.