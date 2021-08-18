Vidulum (VDL) Price Down 64.8% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 64.8% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $107,093.73 and approximately $89.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004309 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VDLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.