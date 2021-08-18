Peoples Bank OH Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 193,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,845. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

