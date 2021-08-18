BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL traded down $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

