EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,487. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.