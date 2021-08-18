Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 126.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 23.3% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 49,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.11. 554,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.