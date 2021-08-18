Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.21. 66,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

