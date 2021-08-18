Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,431,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Prologis worth $529,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. 78,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $134.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

