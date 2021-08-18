SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after buying an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $228.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,464. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

