Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 687.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Talend were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talend by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $8,915,000. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in Talend by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Talend by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 641,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 571,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TLND stock remained flat at $$65.97 during trading on Wednesday. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

