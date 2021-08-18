Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys 30,642 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 141.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Forterra by 55.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forterra by 738.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forterra stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.60. 2,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

